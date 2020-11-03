STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon to start shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey' in January

Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for their upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, in January next year.

Published: 03rd November 2020

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon will start shooting for their upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, in January next year.

Shooting for the Sajid Nadiadwala production will continue till March. The makers will also sign another actress.

"Akshay, along with actress Kriti, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer on a charter (plane) for a marathon schedule of over two months, during which they will be shooting in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the permissions and has taken care of all the government guidelines and locked the shooting locations," said a source close to the makers.

The entire team will be staying at Suryagarh Hotel together, and some indoor sequences will be shot at the luxurious hotel. There are some elaborate action scenes for which teams from across the country will join the crew.

The filmmaker has also formed a special team, including doctors from Mumbai, to ensure that all Covid safety protocols are enforced on the set.

"The team will undergo an extensive workshop on all SOPs issues by the government to ensure a 'no-contact set' to be created. The entire cast and crew will undergo a mandatory Covid test around December end and the crew will be quarantined for three days before the shoot. Two doctors will fly with the crew from Mumbai to Jaisalmer and will be stationed at the shooting location. Special medical rooms will be set up in Jaisalmer and each and every location will be sanitised a day prior to the shoot," added the source.

In the film, Akshay's look will be high on prosthetics.

After wrapping up Bell Bottom in Scotland earlier this year, Akshay at the moment is working on his upcoming period drama, Prithviraj. He will also wrap up Aanand L Rai's love story, Atrangi Re.

