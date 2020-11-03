Rannvijay Singha essays a snarky professor in Netflix’s 'Mismatched'

By Express News Service

Rannvijay Singha plays a snarky yet charismatic professor in the upcoming Netflix series, Mismatched.

In the show, Rannvijay’s Professor Sid tries to get a bunch of teenagers to think out of the box and come up with an app idea.

Speaking about slipping into the role, Rannvijay said, “Cool and snarky on the outside but a softie inside, Professor Sid believes in tough love when it comes to his students. He wants to push them out of their comfort zones so that they can each reach their highest potential. To be honest, we’ve all had at least one teacher like that in our lives, so Sid has been inspired by many of mine. He may come across as uncaring, brash and sarcastic, but his intentions are noble.”