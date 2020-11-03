STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

SRK turns 55: 'Baadshah of Bollywood' poses in front of illuminated Burj Khalifa

The 55-year-old actor took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a dazzling picture from his birthday evening where he is seen posing against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

Published: 03rd November 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo | Shah Rukh Khan, Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday with his near and dear ones in Dubai as he was seen striking a pose right against Burj Khalifa while the skyscraper was illuminated to honour him.

The 55-year-old actor took to photo-sharing platform Instagram to share a dazzling picture from his birthday evening where he is seen posing against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa wishing him on the special occasion.

The 'Baadshah' of Bollywood went on to compliment the post with a short note expressing his excitement to see himself on the "biggest and tallest screen in the world".

"It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film," he wrote in the caption.

"Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it," he added.

Khan's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was also present at the birthday celebration with him as he also took to Instagram to share a short video clip of a cheerful Shah Rukh near the Burj Khalifa.

"Happy birthday @iamsrk !! Love you !! May the lights shine on forever," Johar wrote in the caption.

The video sees the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho,' actor mesmerised by the Burj Khalifa's tribute to him on his birthday while he is also seen blowing kisses and thanking everyone for showering love over him on his birthday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Burj Khalifa Shah Rukh Khan birthday
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp