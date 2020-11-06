STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, saying she is "doing better" and looking forward to get back to work.

Published: 06th November 2020 03:49 PM

Actress Kriti Kharbanda (Photo | Kriti Kharbanda Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kriti Kharbanda on Friday said she is recovering after being diagnosed with malaria.

The 29-year-old actor took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie, saying she is "doing better" and looking forward to getting back to work.

"Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world it's just visiting, not here to stay because I need to get back to work."

"To all those who are worried about me, I'm doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow. I feel a little s****y from time to time, but that's okay," Kharbanda wrote.

She further said the year 2020 has taught her to be patient and self-love.

"Will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love. PS. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do," she added.

Kharbanda most recently featured in Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish", opposite the likes of Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The film started streaming on ZEE5 on October 29. The actor was supposed to start shooting for her next project, Devanshu Singh's "14 Phere" opposite Vikrant Massey.

However, due to her health issues, the shoot has been put on hold.

