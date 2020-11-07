Ajay Devgn to direct megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Mayday'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In the first of its kind project, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn is all set to direct megastar Amitabh Bachchan for an edge-of-the-seat human drama 'Mayday.'

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the official announcement on Twitter on Saturday and also stated that in addition to directing, Devgn will also play the role of a pilot in the film.

"BIGGG NEWS... #AjayDevgn to direct #AmitabhBachchan... An edge-of-the-seat human drama... Titled #Mayday... #Ajay is playing a pilot in the film," he tweeted.

The rest of the cast for the film has not been finalized yet.

'Mayday' will be helmed and produced by Ajay Devgn and will begin production in Hyderabad this December.