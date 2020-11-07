STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anupam Kher unveils cover of his new book 'Your Best Day Is Today!'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Saturday unveiled the cover of his latest book "Your Best Day Is Today!".

Kher had announced the book, in which he experiences during the coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown, on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Kher shared the cover of the book, which has a smiling photo of the actor, alongside the title.

"Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the cover of my third book Your Best Day Is Today!! Hope you all like it," he wrote.

Through this book, Kher will recount his experiences during the lockdown, several ups and downs, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus.

The versatile actor's previous two books are his biography "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly" published last year and another is "The Best Thing About You is You!", which released in 2011.

India Matters
