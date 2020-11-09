Comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj passes away

By IANS

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and television actor Rajeev Nigam took to social media to share the tragic news of his son Devraj's demise.

"What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai (My son Devraj passed away without cutting the birthday cake. Who gives this kind of a birthday gift)..." Devraj wrote on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

Along with his post, Nigam shared a photo with his son. Commenting on his post, netizens expressed condolences for his son.

Nigam has appeared in shows like "Laughter Challenge 2", "Comedy Circus" and "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai".