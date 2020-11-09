STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi boy Maniesh Paul bags new role

It was earlier reported that Dharma has signed Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani for the Good Newwz director's  next venture.

By Express News Service

Tv host Maniesh Paul has been roped in for Dharma Productions' next directed by Raj Mehta. The actor will be seen stepping in a pivotal character for the family drama starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, joining the ensemble cast of remarkable performers.

​Touted to be a family drama, the film would witness Neeta Kapoor and Anil Kapoor portraying the roles of parents. Making an addition to the family is Maniesh Paul.

Details of his role are kept under wraps. A source close to the development shared, “Paul has been recently signed up, and various discussions and readings are going on to mould the character of the actor. He plays an important role which fits the family puzzle perfectly and his role that impacts the film.”

