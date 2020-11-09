Radhika Apte on learning French for her international debut film 'A Call to Spy'

By Express News Service

Radhika Apte’s debut international film, A Call to Spy, recently released in the UK and USA. For the film, Radhika had to learn French and adopt a new accent for her character Noor Inayat Khan.

Talking about the process, Radhika shared in an interview, “Noor Inayat Khan was born in Russia, her mother was American and her father was Indian.

She was British but spent a long time in France.” Her accent, thus, was tough to crack. “It was a tricky task to figure out what her accent should be.

I planned on learning the French lines and I wasn’t fluent at all. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, I only got the lines a day before the final shot and I was worried as I didn’t get enough time to practice.

But everyone on the set, from the producers to French actors helped me with the lines so I don’ t mess up the pronunciations.”