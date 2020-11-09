STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Radhika Apte on learning French for her international debut film 'A Call to Spy'

Radhika Apte’s debut international film, A Call to Spy, recently released in the UK and USA.

Published: 09th November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte

By Express News Service

Radhika Apte’s debut international film, A Call to Spy, recently released in the UK and USA. For the film, Radhika had to learn French and adopt a new accent for her character Noor Inayat Khan.

Talking about the process, Radhika shared in an interview, “Noor Inayat Khan was born in Russia, her mother was American and her father was Indian.

She was British but spent a long time in France.” Her accent, thus, was tough to crack. “It was a tricky task to figure out what her accent should be.

I planned on learning the French lines and I wasn’t fluent at all. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, I only got the lines a day before the final shot and I was worried as I didn’t get enough time to practice.

But everyone on the set, from the producers to French actors helped me with the lines so I don’ t mess up the pronunciations.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Radhika Apte A Call to Spy
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp