Vishal and Shekhar dissociate from new version of their song Deedar de

Vishal and Shekhar has distanced themselves from the remix of their song Deedar de, saying they have nothing to do with the new version.

Published: 11th November 2020 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Chhalaang'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The singer-composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar has distanced themselves from the remix of their song Deedar de, saying they have nothing to do with the new version.

The original track sung by Sunidhi Chauhan was composed by the duo for Anubhav Sinha's 2005 release, Dus. The new version, sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi, is part of Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, Chhalaang, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The new song has updated lyrics by Panchhi Jalonvi.

After the launch of the new version, Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjianii tweeted this message: "We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven't done this "remix". That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years."

Ravjianii delved a bit more into it by calling out the remix culture with a cryptic tweet.

"One day you won't be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got... none of these things will matter.. stay away from comparing.. stay away from the chase," he posted.

The new version is picturised on Rajkummar and Nushrratt in "Chhalaang", which is pitched as a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. The film narrates the story of a PT Master named Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao), and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum, in a light vein.

TAGS
Vishal Shekhar Deedar de Chhalaang Rajkummar Rao Nushrratt Bharuccha
