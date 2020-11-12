STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amazon Prime Video green-lights popular crime drama series 'Mirzapur 3'

The second season also saw a new set of actors such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar being introduced.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mirzapur'

A still from 'Mirzapur'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced they were renewing popular crime drama series 'Mirzapur' for a third season.

Season two of the show, which became the most-watched show on the streamer in India within just seven days of its release, debuted last month.

The second season of 'Mirzapur' not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark, the streamer said in a release.

'Mirzapur' features a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The second season also saw a new set of actors such as Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar being introduced.

The second season of the series, created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, was watched in over 180 countries within seven days of its release on the service, the release said.

The second season, originally scheduled for release on October 23, arrived a day early amid the high anticipation from fans.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said, the overwhelming response on the new season of "Mirzapur" is a testament to the streamer's commitment and efforts.

"Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of 'Mirzapur' and its characters. The love that they have showered on the show for this season has been unprecedented, Purohit said in a statement.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, "Across two gripping seasons, 'Mirzapur' has become a global sensation and we couldn't be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show's massive fandom and the viewers' magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response."

Munna (Divyenndu) and Guddu's (Ali Fazal) fight to take over Mirzapur intensified in the second season with power, politics and revenge coming to a head even as the nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Prime Video MIrzapur MIrzapur 3 Pankaj Tripathi Ali Fazal Divyenndu Shweta Tripathi Sharma Rasika Dugal
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp