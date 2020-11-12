STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiger Shroff chills in pool during Maldives vacation, shares stunning shirtless picture

The backdrop in the picture features the actor's holiday stay, which is surrounded by palm trees under clear blue sky.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Giving fans a glimpse of his vacay in the Maldives, actor Tiger Shroff on Thursday dropped a gorgeous shirtless picture showcasing his chiselled physique on social media.

The 'War' actor posted an appealing picture on Instagram in which he has seen sporting yellow hot pants in the swimming pool. The actor looked handsome as he showcased his six-pack abs and perfectly toned body. Enjoying his vacay at the exotic location, the 'Baaghi' star sported chunky sunglasses.

The 'Heropanti' star added a witty caption to the post, "Pls excuse the yellow hot pants. Either I've grown or my shorts have shrunk this lockdown. @intercontinental_maldives #islandlife #intercontinentalmaldives #intercontinentallife."

More than 810,000 fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform with many leaving lovable comments on the post.

Of late, the actor has been updating fans about his activities by posting pictures pictures and vidoes.

Earlier this week, Tiger Shroff unveiled a power-packed poster of his forthcoming action-thriller 'Ganapath'.

