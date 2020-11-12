STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urvashi Rautela showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

The video shared by Rautela features a montage of black and white pictures and a glimpse of the actor dressed up for the ramp-walk. As the video starts, it showcases her major achievements.

Published: 12th November 2020 12:29 PM

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela (Photo | Urvashi Rautela Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela recently became the first Indian woman to turn a showstopper at the Arab Fashion Week, which was a matter of great pride.

The 26-year-old model has shared an alluring glimpse from the mega-event on Instagram that featured the star in a silver coloured ensemble. In the video, Urvashi is seen adorned in heavy jewellery and extravagant makeup while she sported larger than life earrings. The former Miss Universe looks stunning wearing diamond jewellery and a gold shade eyeshadow.

The video shared by Rautela features a montage of black and white pictures and a glimpse of the actor dressed up for the ramp-walk. As the video starts, it showcases her major achievements.

It read, "The youngest, most beautiful woman in the universe. The only actor to win most beauty titles in the entire history: Miss Universe India twice, the first Bollywood actor to open the Arab Fashion Week, the first Bollywood actor on the cover of the leading homegrown Dubai-based luxury travel and fashion magazine - Urvashi Rautela." The shots featuring the star played accompanied by the music of a violin.

Posting a sneak peek of the Fashion Week, the 'Hate Story 4' star posted the clip of glamorous cover shoot with XPEDITION Magazine. They dedicated the cover page to the festival of lights-- Diwali. And for its special edition - Urvashi Rautela-- has also become the first-ever cover star from Bollywood.

The post read, "The light is coming to take back everything the darkness stole."

"Here is a sneak peek of our first-ever cover star from Bollywood @urvashirautela and as we celebrate the festival of lights aka Diwali for her most glamorous cover with XPEDITION Magazine," they added.

"Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This issue is dedicated to the world which has experienced a global pandemic in the beginning of the year, racial discrimination, economic crashes and social injustices. It's about time to unite, dust off, stand up and illuminate the world with our golden lights," the post stated.

Urvashi Rautela Arab Fashion Week
