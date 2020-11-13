Drug use in Bollywood: Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB Friday

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here for the second day on Thursday, while he himself has been summoned on Friday, an official said.

The NCB, which is probing alleged drug use in Bollywood, had questioned Demetriades for almost six hours on Wednesday.

She was again questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday, the official said.

Rampal has been summoned on Friday, he added.

The NCB summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting raid at the actor's residence on Monday.

The probe agency had seizedelectronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raid and also questioned the actor's driver.

A day before the raid at Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in a drugs case, the official said.

The NCB launched a probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea and some other accused are currently out on bail.