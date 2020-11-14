STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar on 'Laxmii' washout: I know a lot of critics don’t like my films

Within hours of its launch, Laxmii was declared the biggest movie opening on Disney+ Hotstar VIP ever. The film, according to Akshay, is also the biggest opening of his career.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmii'.

A still from Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Laxmii'.

By Express News Service

Actor Akshay Kumar has opened up on the reactions to his recent horror-comedy Laxmii. Premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, Laxmii follows a man, Asif (Akshay), who gets possessed by the ghost of a trans woman. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, Rajesh Sharma, and others.

A still from the film

Addressing the negative critical reception of the film, Akshay told Mid-Day, “I feel great. I know a lot of critics don’t like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience.”

ALSO READ | Should appreciate Akshay Kumar for 'Laxmii': Transgender activist Laxmi Tripathi

Within hours of its launch, Laxmii was declared the biggest movie opening on Disney+ Hotstar VIP ever. The film, according to Akshay, is also the biggest opening of his career.

ALSO READ | 'Laxmii' movie review: A horror of a horror film

“I am told it’s the biggest opening of my career,” the actor was quoted as saying. “The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community. Be it with PadMan or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Mission Mangal, the idea is to do more than just entertain or deliver a box-office success. I want to make a difference.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laxmii Akshay Kumar
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp