STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wish each other on anniversary

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed two years of marriage on Saturday.

Published: 14th November 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh completed two years of marriage on Saturday.

Wishing hubby Ranveer, Deepika shared a couple of photographs with him on her verified Instagram account. In the photographs, the couple can be seen sporting colour-coordinated outfits and embracing each other with a smile.

"Two peas in a pod...Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me..." wrote Deepika.

Ranveer, too, wished his wife with an Instagram post. The actor wrote: "Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, meri gudiya @deepikapadukone"

Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot on November 14, 2018. The couple had a destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, the couple will share screen space in the much-anticipated film "83". In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer will be seen in the role of the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983, while . The Deepika will play the role of Kapil's wife Romi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Marriage Anniversary Ranveer Singh Marriage Anniversary
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp