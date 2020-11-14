STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plans for Ludo 2 already on, says director Anurag Basu

Now, Basu and Kumar want to collaborate on more ‘entertaining commercial cinema’ in the future. One of these projects will be the sequel to Ludo.

LUDO: Anurag Basu's multistarrer 'Ludo' features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. It is a dark comedy drama about four people whose lives collide

By Express News Service

Anurag Basu’s hyperlink comedy Ludo has released on Netflix. The film features four intersecting stories led by Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur and others, and is jointly produced by Anurag and producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Now, Basu and Kumar want to collaborate on more ‘entertaining commercial cinema’ in the future. One of these projects will be the sequel to Ludo.

“Working on Ludo with Bhushanji was a smooth collaboration on cinema which we both are passionate about,” Basu said.

“I am glad that we have more projects to work on and create fascinating stories.” Kumar described Basu as one of the finest filmmakers in the country.

“(Dada) has many mindblowing story ideas I am keen on collaborating with him for, one of which is Ludo 2. We will soon make an official announcement of our next film once everything is finalised.”

