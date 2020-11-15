Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies at Kolkata hospital

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Soumitra Chatterjee, legendary actor and lead character in some of the finest Bengali films, died on Sunday afternoon. He was 85.

Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic healthcare centre on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. When he was admitted to the healthcare unit, his condition was said to be stable and chief minister Mamata Banerjee inquired her health condition.

As days passed, Chattarjee’s health condition started deteriorating and the doctors feared of a cancer relapse. The actor had survived prostate cancer.

Chatterjee was best known for his collaboration with filmmaker Satyajit Ray with whom he made 14 movies. He made his debut in Ray’s 1959 film Apur Sansar, part of acclaimed Pother Panchali trilogy.

Chatterjee was the first actor to play the role of Feluda, the detective character created by Ray, in Sonar Kella and Joy Baba Felunath.

He was also directed by Ray in Ghare Baire, Ganashatru, Charulata, Teen Kanya, Devi and other films.

Expressing her condolences, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, ‘’Feluda’ is no more. ‘Apu’ said goodbye.

Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned. Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan and several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and his admirers across the world.’’