Delhi boy Aadil Khan dancing his way into a million hearts with 'Teri Ankhon Mein'

Khan, who rose to popularity with his dance video on Guru Randhawa's song, Suit Suit Karda in 2017, choreographed the dance cover of the T-Series song Teri Ankhon Mein.

Published: 17th November 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Celebrity chereographer Aadil Khan

Celebrity chereographer Aadil Khan (Photo| Facebook)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Dancer, celebrity choreographer, and social media influencer Aadil Khan, who rose to popularity with his dance video on Guru Randhawa's song, Suit Suit Karda in 2017, choreographed the dance cover of the T-Series song Teri Ankhon Mein, which was released to celebrate 90 million views on the original song, on November 7. 

The Chhatarpur lad, who also did the promotional video for the song, says, "It has been my best project till now. Choreographing with Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl, and director Ashish Panda sir's guidance, we had a brilliant time at shoot."

The 27-year-old Bollywood buff always wanted a career in music or acting. My family always thought I can’t do anything with dance, but they never held me back either," he says.

His family's weak financial situation deterred him from joining dance classes, till a local dance school called Dance World saw the potential in him and trained him without a fee in 2010. "I helped them with their classes and studio work. This is how I gathered funds and could enroll at Shiamak Davar's institute," adds Khan, who was trained in various dance styles here.

Khan moved onto Zangoora Musical at Kingdom of Dreams. "This stint polished my skills. I saved up and moved to Mumbai to pursue acting, but that didn’t go very well. Social media had started booming, and my videos got appreciation," adds Khan, who has a following of 3.5 million across YouTube, Instagram and MOJ.

Khan has starred in music videos for Bewafai by T-Series, Dil Laya Dimag Laya and Ek Do Teen by Zee Music, Bol Tha Na by Hatke Records and others with Sachin-Jigar and Desi Music Factory. He worked in a short film titled When Your Friend Breaks Up by Robin Gupta in 2019 and had a special appearance in Rohanpreet Singh's new song, Ex Calling.

Khan just shot a promotional video with Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa for their song, Naach Meri Rani, and is very excited about a collaboration with Daisy Shah about their dance cover on an international track. Khan wants to focus more on acting even though dance and YouTube videos leave him with very less time for it.

