STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her process of choosing films

Pednekar made her debut with 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' in 2015, and since then has been gradually delivering critically acclaimed performances.

Published: 19th November 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar prefers to be part of entertaining projects that leave a message for the audience.

"My film should entertain, but at the same time it does seek to leave the audience with a thought that will hopefully change their thinking for the better. Most of my films have had heavy social messaging but even if you think of a film like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which was an out-and-out entertainer, you know the film clearly tells you that you don't have to succumb to societal pressures of marriage. Staying in a marriage is as much a woman's choice too," Bhumi explained.

She made her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015, and since then has been gradually delivering critically acclaimed performances.

"Every film has a certain set of audience and, for me, a film has to entertain its core audience. If it fails to do so, then it doesn't achieve its purpose. All my films have reached to its set of audience who have loved what we have tried to say about life, society and women empowerment. There is no formula to say this film will work and that won't. It is all a gamble, but you set out to make it with the purest of intentions that it will reach out and entertain people. Thankfully for me, my films have worked. It has gotten me the recognition and helped me get more challenging and creatively satiating roles," she added.

Bhumi will be seen next in the horror flick, "Durgavati".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp