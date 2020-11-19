Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her process of choosing films

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Bhumi Pednekar prefers to be part of entertaining projects that leave a message for the audience.

"My film should entertain, but at the same time it does seek to leave the audience with a thought that will hopefully change their thinking for the better. Most of my films have had heavy social messaging but even if you think of a film like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', which was an out-and-out entertainer, you know the film clearly tells you that you don't have to succumb to societal pressures of marriage. Staying in a marriage is as much a woman's choice too," Bhumi explained.

She made her debut with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015, and since then has been gradually delivering critically acclaimed performances.

"Every film has a certain set of audience and, for me, a film has to entertain its core audience. If it fails to do so, then it doesn't achieve its purpose. All my films have reached to its set of audience who have loved what we have tried to say about life, society and women empowerment. There is no formula to say this film will work and that won't. It is all a gamble, but you set out to make it with the purest of intentions that it will reach out and entertain people. Thankfully for me, my films have worked. It has gotten me the recognition and helped me get more challenging and creatively satiating roles," she added.

Bhumi will be seen next in the horror flick, "Durgavati".