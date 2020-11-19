STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum child actor Ali Haji turns director with Justice For Good Content

"Ali says it was his co-writer Palvi's brainchild to pen the ideain this unusual way, and it appealed to him so much that they instantly gotdown to work on it.

Published: 19th November 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum  child actor Ali Haji

Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum  child actor Ali Haji

By Express News Service

Former child actor Ali Haji, who’d appeared alongside Aamir Khanand Kajol in Fanaa (2006) and Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in Ta Ra Rum Pum(2007), has taken the reins as the writer and director of the upcoming showbizsatire,

Justice For Good Content.Production Headquarters Ltd UK headed by Mohaan Nadaar and KetkiPandit Mehta had recently announced the project and completed the filming inMumbai which Haji believes is “an inside view of a journey of a good story inthe film industry, and one told with a quirky narrative.

Ali Haji

”Ali says it was his co-writer Palvi’s brainchild to pen the ideain this unusual way, and it appealed to him so much that they instantly gotdown to work on it.”The world of the story felt familiar because I’ve been inand around the movies since a while. Most importantly, while the subject mademe laugh even though the topic is something that’s repeatedly debated upon, I could maintain my moral objectivity and perspective. That’s when I knew I wouldsink my teeth into this,” says Haji.

 Asked if he faced his share of hardships while trying to become adirector, Haji says, “My journey has been fun. I had been acting untilvery recently, but I had decided that I wanted to make movies quite a whileago. It’s hard for people to trust you when you’re a youngster.

You can’t getfilms greenlit on enthusiasm. That’s a fact that I have learnt the hardway.”He adds, “...but I have been lucky because my producer MohaanNadaar of Production Headquarters UK appreciated my unusual script. ”

