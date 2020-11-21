STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' to release in theatres next month

The announcement was made by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

Published: 21st November 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani-starrer "Indoo Ki Jawani" will be released theatrically in the country on December 11.

The announcement was made by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani in a post on Twitter on Saturday.

Nikhil, who has produced the movie, also shared the first look of Kiara from the Abir Sengupta-directed the film.

"One single right-swipe is enough to flip your world upside down and downside up! Get ready to see how!  #IndooKiJawani releasing in theatres near you on 11th December 2020. @advani_kiara @AdityaSeal_  #MallikaDua @AbirSenguptaa @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani," he tweeted.

Kiara also shared the poster of the film and wrote, "It's happening!!! #IndooKiJawani in cinemas near you on 11th December 2020."

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, the film will see Kiara playing a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with a dating app results in hilarious chaos.

"Indoo Ki Jawani" was earlier scheduled to be released theatrically on June 5 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as theatres remained shut across the country and worldwide then.

Also featuring Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens (Electric Apples Entertainment).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indoo Ki Jawani Kiara Advani
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp