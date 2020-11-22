STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Jai Ho' actress Sana Khan gets married a month after quitting showbiz

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed, with whom she tied the knot on November 20.

Sana Khan (R) with her groom Anas Sayed

Sana Khan (R) with her groom Anas Sayed. (Photo| Instagram/ @sanakhaan21)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, TV and film actor Sana Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The former "Bigg Boss" contestant posted a picture of herself along with her groom, Anas Sayed. The couple got married on November 20. "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this duniya and reunite us in jannah..."Which of the favours of your lord will you deny.#sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thNov," Khan posted on Instagram.

In October, the 33-year-old announced her decision to leave the industry and spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator". After making her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005, Khan went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

She also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".

