Sanjana Sanghi joins Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer, OM

By Express News Service

Sanjana Sanghi is set to star in Aditya Roy Kapur’s upcoming film, OM - The Battle Within. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan, OM will feature Sanjana as Kavya. This marks the first association of Aditya and Sanjana as a lead pair.

Sanjana, who recently starred in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in Rockstar. Talking about signing her, producer Ahmed Khan says, “In her debut film, Sanjana handled her role with great maturity and in OM, the character she plays is a young girl who handles great responsibilities, and she is perfectly suited for it.”

The Kapil Varma directorial will be shot in three cities in India and one international location. The makers are hoping to complete the shooting by March. On her first big action venture, Sanjana says, “Getting to delve into the action genre so early in my career, is something I view as an absolute honour and I am immensely grateful to the producers and director Kapil.

After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, OM felt just right. It is going to present me with new and exciting challenges.”She adds that her character will be an inspiration to the young girls of India. “Kavya is nothing like we’ve ever seen before on celluloid. I’m so excited to bring her to life. I’m doing tons of action in the film, and various kinds of training and prep is ongoing.”