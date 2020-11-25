Pulkit Samrat starts preparations for 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed'

By Express News Service

Pulkit Samrat who was recently seen in Taish is gearing up for his next film Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

The actor has signed a two-movie deal with Meta4films & Insite India, one of which is Suswagatam Khushamadeed.

It is expected to be on floors soon and the actor has started prepping for his role. Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a picture with his team from a reading session.

“New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!” he wrote.

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, Suswagatam Khushamadeed is written by Manish Kishore. The film is based on social harmony and how ‘love is the strongest thing in the world and can conquer all’.

It will be extensively shot in Delhi and Agra.

The project is co-produced by Yellow Ant Productions.Pulkit also has a theatrical release for Haathi Mere Saathi.