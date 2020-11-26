STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Nikkhil Advani, Amazon debut first look for 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11', show to launch in March 2021

Directed by Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.

A still from 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video on Thursday revealed the first look of filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's medical drama "Mumbai Diaries 26/11", which aims to honour frontline heroes who saved many lives during the terror attacks.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived through sea and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring many during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.

Created by Advani and produced by his Emmay Entertainment, "Mumbai Diaries 26/11" stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Directed by Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, the series is set against the backdrop of the terror attacks.

"Mumbai Diaries 26/11" plays out in a hospital and depicts the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics and hospital staff, who worked tirelessly to save lives during the attacks that ravaged the city. Advani said there have been several shows and films centred on the incident but the doctors' side of the story has not been explored.

"With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, said the show pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs and their families "who risked their lives to save others."

"We are unveiling the first look of the series as an ode to their bravery and sacrifice. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of India's finest directors, Nikkhil Advani, to present the untold stories of 26/11," Purohit added.

The series will premiere in March, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikkhil Advani Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Mumbai Diaries Mumbai Terror Attack
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp