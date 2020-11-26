Nushrat Bharucha’s Chhorii goes on floors

By Express News Service

After its announcement in May this year, Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV’s maiden joint venture Chhorii has gone on floors. Headlined by Nushrat Bharucha, Chhorii commenced filming today in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh (MP). This is a start-to-finish filming schedule and the unit will film all through December across Madhya Pradesh, with a few days in Mumbai in the film’s final schedule.

Chhorii is a horror film anchored ‘in a strong social message’. The film is directed by Vishal Furia, whose debut Marathi film Lapachappi had won multiple awards. The film is being shot at live locations in the interiors of MP.

Much like their Vidya Balan starrer Sherni, Abundantia Entertainment has put in health and safety measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. These include compulsory usage of PPE suits, face masks, frequent sanitisation and temperature checks as well as blood oxygen level checks. In addition, isolation and quarantine measures have also been put in place on stand by.