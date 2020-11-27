STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bajrang Dal up in arms over web series

Scores of activists from International Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, holding placards and banners, staged demonstration in Kanpur.

Published: 27th November 2020 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal Flag

Bajrang Dal flag (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bajrang Dal activists are up in arms over the content being shown on the OTT platform.

The Bajrang Dal, with other Hindu outfits, is planning to launch a campaign against web series for encouraging vulgarity and showing an 'incorrect picture of Indian culture globally'.

Scores of activists from International Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, holding placards and banners, staged demonstration in Kanpur on Thursday.

The activists stated that streaming platforms should be more of pro and not anti-Indian culture.

City vice-president Bajrang Dal, Ajay Mishra asked authorities to respond soon and ban airing of the web-series as it allegedly maligns the image and reputation of the country.

"The worst affected in the ongoing time of pandemic are school children, who are in possession of android phones for online classes, but during their leisure hours, they easily have access to cheap web series, which are poisoning their young minds," he said.

Mishra claimed that in the web series, scripts are cheap, actors are indulging in vulgarity and encourage use of abusive language.

"We have also sent a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard, seek his intervention in the matter," he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Bajrang Dal Activists
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp