STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt, netizens call her 'hypocrite'

Kangana Ranaut tweeted a photo from her meeting with Sanjay Dutt but many fans of the actress termed the action as hypocrisy.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut has tweeted a photo from her meeting with Sanjay Dutt but many fans of the actress, who has often spoken against nepotism and drug mafia in Bollywood, have termed the action as hypocrisy.

Tweeting a photo of the meeting, the actress wrote: "When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health."

Sanjay Dutt, who recently declared he has become cancer-free after treatment, replied to her tweet saying: "It was nice meeting you. Thank you for all your love and good wishes. Stay blessed @KanganaTeam."

The meeting however has not gone down too well with many among Kangana's followers.

"Who is the biggest hypocritical woman in the World @KanganaTeam," a user wrote.

Another user commented: "Today u lost all the respct Kangana. He had no lung cancer , it was a publicity stunt for his movie sadak2.. no stage 4 lung cancer moves so much disease free like he is. Supporting him makes u a looser as well."

Another wrote: "This is "DUAL COLORS" of Kangna!!U will lose us now...Sorry !!"

"Y share a cosy pic wid dis underworld goon?! He is just a terror linked anti-national mafia & a BIGTIME Druggie who is in the garb of "BULLYWEED ACTOR," one netizen tweeted, referring to Sanjay Dutt, who had earlier battled drug addiction and is the son of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Sanjay Dutt Bollywood Bollywood Drug Mafia Drug Mafia Bollywood Nepotism Nepotism
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp