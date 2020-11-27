STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Disha Patani aces flying kicks

Bollywood actress Disha Patani posted a video on Instagram where she is seen pulling off consecutive flying kicks.

Published: 27th November 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a video that captures her attempting flying kicks and, going by the clip, Disha has aced it, too.

The actress posted the video on Instagram where she is seen pulling off consecutive flying kicks. For the caption, she chose a girl and a sloth emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for "Radhe", co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumors suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta's life.

