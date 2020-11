By Express News Service

Cinema Express had earlier reported that Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey were joining hands for '14 Phere', a contemporary social comedy.

The latest update from the project is that the actors have joined the sets of the film.

Kriti shared the news on Instagram with a picture, where the two actors are seen posing in a train with director Devanshu Singh.

​“Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take 14 Phere!” Kriti wrote as the caption.