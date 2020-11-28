Hema Malini, Dharmendra are 'overjoyed grandparents' as daughter Ahana Deol gives birth to twin girls

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood veterans Hema Malini and Dharmendra are grandparents once again, this time to twin baby girls born to their younger daughter Ahana Deol Vohra.

"Delighted to share the good news of my younger daughter Ahana and (Ahana's husband) Vaibhav who are blessed with twin girls," Hema Malini tweeted from her verified account on Saturday, sharing the news with her fans and followers.

The twins have been named Astraia and Asea, and Hema Malini informed that Ahana delivered on Thursday. She further tweeted that she and Dharmendra are "overjoyed grandparents" to the twins.

Ahana married businessmen Vaibhav Vohra in February, 2014. They have a son named Darien.

Ahana's elder sister Esha Deol Takhtani has two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Esha, too, shared the good news on her verified Instagram story on Saturday.