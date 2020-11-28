Torbaaz is a story of hope: Director Girish Malik on his second film starring Sanjay Dutt

By Express News Service

Seven years after Jal, director Girish Malik is back with his second feature. His new film, Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role, tells a story of cricket and radicalisation in Afghanistan.

Set to stream on Netflix, the December 11 release also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.

Girish’s debut feature, Jal (2014), was screened at the Busan International Film Festival and was also shortlisted as a 2014 Oscar contender in the Best Picture and Best Original Score categories.

It won the National Film Award for Best Special Effects.

“I really like bringing forth stories and characters which people have never imagined,” Girish said.

“The world of filmmaking is very fascinating for me and I like presenting every character in its most honest and impactful manner. That has always been my priority. Torbaaz is one such story and will surely leave an impact on the viewer.”

In the film, Sanjay’s character bounces back from a personal tragedy to transform the lives of a few refugee camp kids through the game of cricket.

This is the actor’s first release post his recovery from cancer.

Talking about the film’s journey, Girish said, “The idea is to show a story of hope and also to discuss terrorism with a human angle. The journey was a rollercoaster with ups and downs. Lots of challenges and hardships, but the passion to tell this story and to tell it a certain way was huge. It is a story with a massive canvas, and considering the scale required, it was tough. It was nothing short of an ordeal, to be honest.”

“I like to tell stories that make an impact and are interesting to watch too. I am not making a documentary, but the audience is intelligent today, so the authenticity needs to be there. I don’t take my audience for granted. Filmmaking is my passion. And I am a very visual person; I think in visuals,” he added.