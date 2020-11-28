WATCH | Coolie No. 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan try to deliver 'masala-packed' remake

By Online Desk

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited remake 'Coolie No. 1' is finally out.

The film, directed by David Dhawan, had also helmed the original movie 25 years back, which starred Bollywood superstar Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

The movie also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi and is headed for a Christmas release on December 25. It will be available for streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

In the trailer, Varun (who replaces Govinda) can be seen portraying his best 'richie rich' impersonation to woo his love interest Sara's (who reprises Karisma's role) father, essayed by actor Paresh Rawal who wants his daughter to tie the knot with the country's richest man.

But is Varun really an affluent person who makes casual conference calls to ATM (read- Ambani, Trump, Modi) or a coolie in disguise who is on a bid to fool them all? Go figure.

WATCH TRAILER:

The trailer is filled with quirky one-liners and give us a sneak-peak of some of the original film's iconic songs. But how will this comedy of errors eventually pan out? We'll have to wait for the film to find out.