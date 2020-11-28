STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Coolie No. 1 trailer: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan try to deliver 'masala-packed' remake

The film, which is being directed by David Dhawan, had also helmed the original movie 25 years back, which starred Bollywood superstar Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Published: 28th November 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from the film. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in a still from the film. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited remake 'Coolie No. 1' is finally out.

The film, directed by David Dhawan, had also helmed the original movie 25 years back, which starred Bollywood superstar Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

The movie also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi and is headed for a Christmas release on December 25. It will be available for streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

In the trailer, Varun (who replaces Govinda) can be seen portraying his best 'richie rich' impersonation to woo his love interest Sara's (who reprises Karisma's role) father, essayed by actor Paresh Rawal who wants his daughter to tie the knot with the country's richest man.

But is Varun really an affluent person who makes casual conference calls to ATM (read- Ambani, Trump, Modi) or a coolie in disguise who is on a bid to fool them all? Go figure.

WATCH TRAILER:

The trailer is filled with quirky one-liners and give us a sneak-peak of some of the original film's iconic songs. But how will this comedy of errors eventually pan out? We'll have to wait for the film to find out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coolie no 1 trailer Sara Ali Khan Varun Dhawan David Dhawan Karisma Kapoor Govinda
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp