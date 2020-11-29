STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not following a trend works best for music industry, says singer Himesh Reshammiya

The 47-year-old music director said he is happy to be judging the new season of 'Indian Idol', alongside the likes of Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

Published: 29th November 2020 12:19 PM

Singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya (Photo | Himesh Reshammiya, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who is back as a judge on the 12th season of singing reality show "Indian Idol", believes the culture of following any kind of trend in the music industry should end and one must rather focus on coming up with new work.

The music director, who became a rage in mid 2000s with his songs in films such as 'Aashiq Banaya Apne', 'Namaste London', 'Aksar', '36 China Town' and 'Apne', said he refrains from repeating himself and always aims to swim against the tide.

"The composers need to improve and take over from following trends. I have always worked against the tide. When 'Tere Naam' was doing well, I broke it with 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', then 'Bodyguard', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' happened.

"There is a lot of traffic and not following a trend and doing what one believes in would work best for the industry," Reshammiya told PTI.

The 47-year-old music director said he is happy to be judging the new season of "Indian Idol", alongside the likes of Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani.

The show goes on air from Saturday on Sony Entertainment channel.

"The show has proved it is not only about playback singing, we have seen that in Neha Kakkar, being a contestant and now a judge. It is a very inspiring show," he said.

On the acting front, Reshammiya will be starting work on the sequel to his 2014 film "The Xpose" and "Namastey Rome", where he is collaborating with Javed Akhtar for music.

He is also creating music for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Bad Boy' and Anubhav Sinha's next production venture, besides coming out with his own album.








