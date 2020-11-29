STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable

Yami Gautam had a working birthday this year as she is busy shooting for her forthcoming film 'Bhoot Police' in Himachal.

Published: 29th November 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently celebrated her 32nd birthday by expressing gratitude to her extended family for making it really special and memorable this year.

Yami took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to share a note of gratitude for her extended family for making her working birthday memorable.

The actress wrote, "This is for my beautiful extended family! Yes, when birthdays become working birthdays and you especially miss being with your family and close friends, it's your team and colleagues who ensure that you feel nothing less than special. To this beautiful team who made it absolutely a memorable one for me. Gratitude for having such good-hearted and loving people around me."

Yami had a working birthday this year as she is busy shooting for her forthcoming film "Bhoot Police" in Himachal Pradesh.

VIEW GALLERY: Happy birthday Yami Gautam - Here are some stunning photos of the Bollywood diva

On Saturday, the actress began her birthday by visiting the Mata Bajreshwari Devi temple in Kangra.

"My family and roots are the two things most dear to me! Taking blessings from Mata Bajreshwari Devi, Kangra, on my birthday made a very special morning before making way to work! Gratitude for this life filled with so much love and blessings from family and everyone around me. Apart from that so many people, fans whom we may never meet, but somewhere you guys are there to wish well and I always believe in the strength that blessings and positivity hold," the actress had shared on Instagram on Saturday.

Yami's "Bhoot Police" co-star Jacqueline Fernandez shared a photograph with her from Dharamshala and wrote," Happy Birthday to this wonderful soul!! @yamigautam. Thanks for being such an awesome co-star."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yami Gautam Yami Gautam Birthday
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp