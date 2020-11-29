Yami Gautam thanks her extended family for making her working birthday memorable

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently celebrated her 32nd birthday by expressing gratitude to her extended family for making it really special and memorable this year.

Yami took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to share a note of gratitude for her extended family for making her working birthday memorable.

The actress wrote, "This is for my beautiful extended family! Yes, when birthdays become working birthdays and you especially miss being with your family and close friends, it's your team and colleagues who ensure that you feel nothing less than special. To this beautiful team who made it absolutely a memorable one for me. Gratitude for having such good-hearted and loving people around me."

Yami had a working birthday this year as she is busy shooting for her forthcoming film "Bhoot Police" in Himachal Pradesh.

On Saturday, the actress began her birthday by visiting the Mata Bajreshwari Devi temple in Kangra.

"My family and roots are the two things most dear to me! Taking blessings from Mata Bajreshwari Devi, Kangra, on my birthday made a very special morning before making way to work! Gratitude for this life filled with so much love and blessings from family and everyone around me. Apart from that so many people, fans whom we may never meet, but somewhere you guys are there to wish well and I always believe in the strength that blessings and positivity hold," the actress had shared on Instagram on Saturday.

Yami's "Bhoot Police" co-star Jacqueline Fernandez shared a photograph with her from Dharamshala and wrote," Happy Birthday to this wonderful soul!! @yamigautam. Thanks for being such an awesome co-star."