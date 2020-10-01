STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In which world do such monsters think they can do this: Anushka Sharma shocked over UP 'rapes'

In Balrampur, a 22-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped, died on the way to the hospital on Wednesday.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Raising questions over the power of society to instill "fear" in the minds of "such monsters", actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday expressed shock over Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur 'rape' incident, which followed close on heels of Hathras 'gang-rape'.

The 'Paatal Lok' producer took to Instagram and said: "Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life," she wrote in her stories.

"This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur," she added.

ALSO READ | More horrors from UP: Two held after 22-year-old rape survivor dies in Balrampur; minor girl assaulted in Bulandshahr

Dev Ranjan, Balrampur Superintendent of Police, said her family had lodged a complaint of rape against two men. "Both have been arrested".

