Strong is the new pretty: Jacqueline Fernandez

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is out redefining the idea of being pretty in her new post on social media.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on the backseat of a car. In the image, she is dressed in a beige dress and is pouting at the camera.

"Strong is the new pretty," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress recently posted about meeting her mother after 10 months.

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.