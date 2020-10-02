STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Strong is the new pretty: Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is out redefining the idea of being pretty in her new post on social media.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is out redefining the idea of being pretty in her new post on social media.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a picture sitting on the backseat of a car. In the image, she is dressed in a beige dress and is pouting at the camera.

Strong is the new pretty

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

"Strong is the new pretty," she wrote alongside the image.

The actress recently posted about meeting her mother after 10 months.

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", directed by Pawan Kripalani, who has helmed thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" in the past. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp