STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bigg Boss' back with new season, contestants and safety precautions amid COVID-19

Keeping in mind the pandemic and safety precautions, Salman Khan said this time there will be no live audience on the sets, adding the show feels empty without their presence.

Published: 04th October 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Bigg Boss", one of Indian television's most popular reality shows, had a grand premiere on Saturday night with its new season, minus the live audience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Armed with a hammer, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the show, opened the 14th season, signifying that "Bigg Boss" is set to give a befitting response to 2020, which has been a difficult year so far.

In a reference to COVID-19, Khan said, "This is that year where the most negative word is positive." 

"This lockdown has made people learn many household chores be it washing the utensils, mopping the floor and most importantly it has taught us to appreciate the past," he further said during the launch of the show.

Keeping in mind the pandemic and safety precautions, the 54-year-old actor said this time there will be no live audience on the sets, adding the show feels empty without their presence.

The makers showed a clip wherein the "Bigg Boss" set, put up in suburban Mumbai's Filmcity, is seen undergoing sanitization, along with the crew members taking all necessary precautions to create a safe environment for the housemates.

With the theme - 'Ab Scene Paltega, Kyunki Bigg Boss Dega 2020 Ko Jawab (Things will change as Bigg Boss will confront 2020') - the Bigg Boss house is equipped with a shopping mall, theatre, spa and dining area.

Khan introduced this season's contestants who entertained the viewers with their performances before entering the house.

They are TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actors Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, singers Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar, son of veteran singer Kumar Sanu, Shehzad Deol, a model, singer-model Sara Gurpal and south actor Nikki Tamboli.

According to a source close to the production, the contestants completed their quarantine period before entering the house.

Former "Bigg Boss" contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan entered the show as 'Toofani Seniors', who will take over the reins of the house and will be instrumental in making important decisions for the first 15 days.

Khan closed the premiere event in his signature "Bigg Boss" style saying, "Do whatever you guys want to do, just don't give corona to your parents."

The show airs on Colors Channel.

More from Entertainment Hindi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss 14 Salman Khan Bigg Boss coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp