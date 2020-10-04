Check out Bigg Boss season 14 list of contestants here
As Big Boss season 14, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered yesterday on Colors TV, let's take a look at the final list of contestants on the show.
While there will be eleven celebrities from the Television world, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, former Bigg Boss champions will join them as special guests this season.
Here are this season's contestants:
Jasmin Bhasin
We have seen her before in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatrn Ke Khiladi-Made in India. She has also acted in TV serials like Naagin 4, Tashne-E-Ishq among others.
Aapne inhe dekha naagin ke roop mein, phir dekha khatron se ladte hue, magar ab shuru hoga asli game! @jasminbhasin welcome to #BB14.#BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WC7H6aUoz6— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Nishant Malkani
Malkani was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. His looks are a winner among his female fans.
.@nishant_malkani ne maari hai #BiggBoss14 ke stage par dumdaar entry! #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BB14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/L6JBu4j2Lf— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Sara Gurpal
Punjabi singer and actor Gurpal will be a treat to watch after we saw Shehnaz Gill from Punjab rock the show last season.
The stunning beauty from Punjab @SGurpal is here to raise the entertainment quotient in #BiggBoss14!! #BB14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BB14GrandPremiere #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/E68pW9ttkM— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Pavitra Punia
A veteran reality show star, Punia is known to be a bold face in the show. She was earlier seen in Splitsvilla.
The kamaal, dhamaal #PavitraPunia is coming to steal away your hearts— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Watch her in #BiggBoss2020.#BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BiggBoss #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/BaqHAzqFDK
Rubina Dilaik
You know her as "Choti Bahu" from TV, seen in Colors' Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Never before seen in reality shows, Dilaik enters the Big Boss reality world with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, who's also a television actor.
— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Here’s how one could possibly react on the arrival of the ever so stunning, @RubiDilaik, definitely a SHAKTIshali entry inside the house of #BB14. #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PBDzp6ffVB
Abhinav Shukla
Last seen in Sisila Badalte Rishton Ka, he has entered the show along with his wife, Dilaik. The couple poses a double threat to the rest of the celebrities.
TV ke handsome hottie @ashukla09 aaye hai apni better half ke saath dikhaane #BiggBoss2020 mein apna jalwa!#BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BB14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7s2E3aIT6s— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Jaan Kumar Sanu
Confirmed by host Salman Khan, he is the great singer Kumar Sanu's son.
A voice so soothing that can make any day bright, presenting to you @jaankumarsanu in #BiggBoss14!! #BB14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BiggBoss2020 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/PhhZbrtIE2— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Rahul Vaidya
Indian Idol contestant, Vaidya is a talented singer who we have seen many times in various TV music shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.
Chehre pe noor aur awaaz mein jaadoo! Kya inke rehne se ho jayenge baaki ke gharwale bekaaboo? @rahulvaidya23 #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/3BADJDYMAZ— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Eijaz Khan
A Bollywood star, he has acted in both films and television shows. We know him from Tanu weds Manu.
Muscular, popular and also, spectacular! Presenting to you @KhanEijaz on #BiggBoss2020! #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss14GrandPremier @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/1dxSUWrXpe— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Shehzad Deol
Deol, a punjabi boy, entered the industry through the "Top Model India show. His popularity in the industry shot up after being in 'Ace of Space' where he ended up a finalist.
Ho jaiye taiyar dekhne ke liye iss punjabi powerhouse @deolshehzad ko #BiggBoss2020 mein #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere #BB14GrandPremiere #BB14 #BiggBoss14 @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/weDiUtBYLN— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020
Nikki Tamboli
Popular for acting in the Tamizh and Telugu film industry, she will be seen as a fresh face to Bigg Boss viewers.
Sensational @nikkitamboli, will surely rule many hearts during her stay in #BiggBoss14 house! #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/P2ddi67I4H— COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 3, 2020