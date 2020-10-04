STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check out Bigg Boss season 14 list of contestants here 

While there will be eleven celebrities from the Television world, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan, former Bigg Boss champions will join them as special guests this season. 

Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Shezad Deol are some of the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14.

Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin and Shezad Deol are some of the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14. (Photo | Twitter)

As Big Boss season 14, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered yesterday on Colors TV, let's take a look at the final list of contestants on the show. 

Here are this season's contestants: 

Jasmin Bhasin
We have seen her before in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Khatrn Ke Khiladi-Made in India. She has also acted in TV serials like Naagin 4, Tashne-E-Ishq among others. 

Nishant Malkani
Malkani was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. His looks are a winner among his female fans. 

Sara Gurpal
Punjabi singer and actor Gurpal will be a treat to watch after we saw Shehnaz Gill from Punjab rock the show last season. 

Pavitra Punia
A veteran reality show star, Punia is known to be a bold face in the show. She was earlier seen in Splitsvilla. 

Rubina Dilaik
You know her as "Choti Bahu" from TV, seen in Colors' Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Never before seen in reality shows, Dilaik enters the Big Boss reality world with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, who's also a television actor. 

Abhinav Shukla 
Last seen in Sisila Badalte Rishton Ka, he has entered the show along with his wife, Dilaik. The couple poses a double threat to the rest of the celebrities. 

Jaan Kumar Sanu
Confirmed by host Salman Khan, he is the great singer Kumar Sanu's son. 

Rahul Vaidya
Indian Idol contestant, Vaidya is a talented singer who we have seen many times in various TV music shows like Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.

Eijaz Khan 
A Bollywood star, he has acted in both films and television shows. We know him from Tanu weds Manu. 


Shehzad Deol
Deol, a punjabi boy, entered the industry through the "Top Model India show. His popularity in the industry shot up after being in 'Ace of Space' where he ended up a finalist. 

Nikki Tamboli

Popular for acting in the Tamizh and Telugu film industry, she will be seen as a fresh face to Bigg Boss viewers. 
 

