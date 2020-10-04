Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'witty, cool, intelligent, bright' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on birthday

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared an adorable monochromatic picture to extend birthday wishes to sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

The 'Heroine' actor posted a greyscale throwback picture on her Instagram profile. The all smiles throwback picture features the birthday girl and Kareena. The photograph also features Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya and Saif and Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan.

Extending the birthday greetings, Kareena penned warm wishes on her special day and wrote, "Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive and pillar of the family, Inaaya's mom, Saifu and Saba's sister and my beautiful sister-in-law... Happy birthday. We love you."

Celebrity followers including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and more than 3 lakh fans liked over the photo-sharing platform.

Soha's BFF Neha Dhupia also commented on Kareena's post. She wrote: "Dedicating this day for the love of Sohe."

The birthday girl Soha Ali Khan posted a super cute picture of herself along with her daughter Inaaya and she wrote: "Best birthday present ever."

Kunal Kemmu wished wife Soha with these words: "To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn't know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the Dictionary when I'm out of words. Happy Birthday my love."