'Abar dekha hobe': Shakti Thakur's daughter pens note as veteran singer dies of cardiac arrest

By Online Desk

KOLKATA: Veteran singer Shakti Thakur passed away on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest, his family members said.

The 73-year-old singer-actor is survived by his wife and daughters Monali, who is also a popular singer, and Mehuli.

Mehuli grieved on Facebook, "My father is no more....he has died of massive cardiac arrest. Could not do anything."

She penned a sad note in memory of her father, "I had forgotten that my parents leave one day.... I have never come to the cemetery in my life.... Today everything is for the first time in my life...... New life without father from today."

While her sister Monali who's in Switzerland right now, took to Instagram to share thoughts on her father's demise, "Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him..

I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you..

I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!....Mother Nature kept my prayers and didn’t make you suffer.. you went peacefully.. because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you.. Amar Baba.. bhalo thheko.. Tomar Chhoton tomar kaachhe aashbe thik shomoy moto.. abar dekha hobe.. onek aador.."

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her condolences on Twitter, "Saddened to hear the news of Shakti Thakur's demise. A noted playback singer in Bengali and Hindi films and an actor, Shakti Thakur gained popularity in the 80s as one of the contemporary modern music artists."

She added that his death was an "irreparable loss to the music world".

Thakur's music in Bengali films from as far back as the 80s is celebrated even today.