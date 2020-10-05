STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayushmann Khurrana on National Award-winning role in 'Andhadhun' as film turns two

The black comedy thriller cast Ayushmann as a pianist who pretends to be blind for musical inspiration, and accidentally becomes witness to a murder.

Published: 05th October 2020

Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Sriram Raghavan thriller hit Andhadhun, which won Ayushmann Khurrana the National Award as Best Actor, released two years ago on this day. The actor says the film will always be special for him because it gave him the opportunity to do something he had never done before.

The black comedy thriller cast Ayushmann as a pianist who pretends to be blind for musical inspiration, and accidentally becomes witness to a murder. The film directed by Sriram Raghavan also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.

"Sriram Raghavan is one of the finest minds of our generation and when it comes to clever, psychological thrillers, he is simply a master of the genre. It has been a huge privilege for me to creatively collaborate with Sriram sir and learn from him," said Ayushmann.

The actor says he has been lucky enough to collaborate with the best directors in Bollywood.

"I have been fortunate enough to work with some of the best visionary filmmakers of our time and I'm honoured that I got the opportunity to work in a Sriram Raghavan film. Yes, I'm known for my progressive social entertainers that leave a message, but what matters most to me is being part of the best cinema that is produced by our industry," he added.

Ayushmann says "Andhadhun" pushed him as an actor. "I like to experiment, mix it up and push the envelope as an artiste, and Andhadhun gave me the opportunity to do something that I had never done before. I thank Sriram sir for his faith in me and I can't wait to collaborate with him again, hopefully soon," he pointed out.

Ayushmann Khurrana Andhadhun Radhika Apte Sriram Raghavan Tabu
