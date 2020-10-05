STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug problem exists in industry, but not everyone is involved: Akshay Kumar

He then talks about the upheavals following Sushant’s death, saying they have pained the industry as much as its fans.

Published: 05th October 2020 10:33 AM

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar has broken his silence on the controversies surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the ongoing drug probe in Bollywood. In a video posted on Twitter, Akshay begins by addressing Bollywood’s role in highlighting national sentiments.

He then talks about the upheavals following Sushant’s death, saying they have pained the industry as much as its fans. “These issues have made us look into our own selves,” Akshay says. “They have made us address the faults in the film industry that deserve our attention.

On the talk about drugs and narcotics, I cannot lie to you that it does not exist in the industry. However, it cannot be that every person of every profession is involved in it.” Akshay adds that the use of drugs is a legal matter, saying he feels confident that the actions taken by the enforcement agencies and courts will be absolutely correct.

“I know that every member of the film industry will fully cooperate in the investigation. However, I request you with folded hands, do not look at the entire industry in the same light. This is not correct,” he adds.

Akshay Kumar Sushant Singh Rajput Bollywood drug problem
