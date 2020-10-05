Payal Ghosh writes to Maharashtra Home Minister seeking Y-level security

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking Y-level security for her lawyer and her.

Payal's lawyer Nitin Satpute took his his unverified Twitter account on Monday and shared the letter, which mentions that the accused is "roaming freely" and has not been arrested yet.

ALSO READ: #MeTooIndia movement is 'fake': Payal Ghosh after accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

The actress claimed that the accused might cause harm to her, adding that her life is not safe.

Sharing the letter, advocate Satpute wrote: "Today 5/10/2020 Letter issued to @AnilDeshmukhNCP for Security for @iampayalghosh and @Nitin_Satpute."

Payal recently demanded that she be given Y-category security during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

While Kashyap has denied all allegations, Payal claimed the filmmaker lied before the police. The actress has also demanded narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test be performed on the filmmaker.