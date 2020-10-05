STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'U-Turn' must be explained: Sushant Singh's sister Shweta on AIIMS suicide theory

Shweta took to Twitter to ask how this "U-Turn" happened and that it must be explained. 

Published: 05th October 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:10 PM

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (R) with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti (Photo| Instagram/ @shwetasinghkirti)

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: While the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out murder in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, on Monday posed questions on the new twist in the case. 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, which was formed to look into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case had ruled out the murder of the late actor in its report.

"We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide," Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head told ANI on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he was highly perturbed by the AIIMS' medico-legal opinion submitted to the CBI and that they would request the probe agency's chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

(With inputs from ANI)

