Sushant Singh Rajput's a case of death by suicide: AIIMS forensic head Dr Sudhir Gupta

According to Dr Gupta, there were no injuries over the body other than hanging and there were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:22 PM

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Forensic Medical Board, which was formed to look into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has ruled out the murder of the late actor in its report. "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide," Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head told ANI on Saturday.

"There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased," said Dr Gupta who is chairman of the AIIMS Forensic Medical Board comprising seven doctors.

The board has discussed its findings with the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is investing the late actor's death case. "The presence of any seductive material was not detected by Bombay FSL and AIIMS toxicology lab. The complete examination of ligature mark over the neck was consistent with hanging," he added.

However, the medical board has refused to provide the details as the case it is still sub-judice.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

