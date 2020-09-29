STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No trace of poison found in Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera: AIIMS sources

The CBI had on Monday said it has not reached any conclusion in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation.

Published: 29th September 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:26 AM

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS' forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Tuesday the board of doctors has given a conclusive medico-legal opinion in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI and that they were on the "same page" with the probe agency in the matter.

A source said the doctors' panel did not find any trace of poison in the actor's viscera, but this information could not be verified further. On his part, Dr Gupta refused to divulge any details, stating the case is sub judice.

"The medical board of AIIMS has expressed very clearly and conclusively medico-legal final opinion in this case to the CBI. The AIIMS and CBI are in agreement and on the same page in the matter," AIIMS' forensic chief said.

He added, "We don't confirm any speculation running in the media and request all media to refrain from referring to AIIMS' name in any news content."

These remarks by Dr Gupta come amid conflicting media reports about the contents of the medico-legal opinion.

While some news reports claimed that the expert panel has said there is no proof of poisoning, some others said it has not ruled out murder or homicide.

The CBI had on Monday said it has not reached any conclusion in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out as of date," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed 'Kai Po Che' seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

K K Singh, in his complaint to the Bihar Police, had alleged that Chakraborty along with her family members had misappropriated Rajput's wealth.

The allegation was denied by Chakraborty in TV interviews. Last week, K K Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh had expressed "helplessness" over the "slow pace" of the CBI probe into Rajput's death.

"The pace of the CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death has suddenly slowed down and all attention is being diverted to drugs-related issues with the NCB conducting fashion parade of Bollywood stars," the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh had alleged on Friday.

