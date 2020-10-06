Ajay Devgn's cousin brother, director Anil Devgan, dies at 51

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Anil Devgan, actor-producer Ajay Devgn's cousin brother passed away Monday night.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the news of the 51-year-old's demise, saying that his untimely demise has left the family heartbroken.

He added that the filmmaker will be dearly missed by the Ajay Devgn FFilms production house as well (ADFF).

The director, best known for helming the action film "Raju Chacha", passed away following brief illness, PTI reported.

"I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF and I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul.

Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet," Ajay Devgn tweeted.

Devgan started out as an assistant director on films which also starred Ajay Devgn -- like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" (1998).

"Raju Chacha" 2000, was his directorial debut, which also featured Ajay Devgn.