Creating a hattrick in the pandemic

By Express News Service

WHILE many mulled over in negativity over the pandemic, actor-cum-singer Deepti Sadhwani let her creative juices flow to full brim. Sadhwani released her new song, third in the row during the pandemic, a peppy dancing club song Lala Lala Lori yesterday (October 5). She has been paired opposite Fazilpuria it.

Written by Jaani, the song has been shot in Delhi NCR.

The story of the track shows her as a gorgeous, fun-loving girl who is dancing her way out in a club with her friends and Fazilpuria is shown as a gangster.

Sadhwani sports five different looks in the song. Talking about it, she says, “One of the looks is that of a typical gangster, with a gun in hand. In one I sport a desi look, complete with sari, while the rest are party looks, glittery and cool.”

Talking about the precautions taken while filming the song, she says, “This is the third song I have released in the pandemic. We followed all the hygiene precautions. Not many people were allowed on the sets. The entire backend team, including make-up and all, wore PPE kits. Thankfully, the venue (ADot) where we shot was pretty huge and we were able to maintain the social distancing.”

Sadhwani worked as an investment banking before she realised that the entertainment industry was her calling.